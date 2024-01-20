The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HSY

Hershey Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.46. 1,286,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.78 and a 200-day moving average of $204.77. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.