The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
The Gym Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.
About The Gym Group
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of a chain of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
