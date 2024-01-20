The Goldman Sachs Group Raises América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target to $20.00

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.47.

Shares of AMX opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after buying an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177,077 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,739,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $10,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

