The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Update

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Buckle Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BKE opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. Buckle has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,102.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Buckle by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Buckle by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Buckle by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 288,056 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

