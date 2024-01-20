The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

BA opened at $214.99 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.93.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

