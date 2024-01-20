TFO Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

