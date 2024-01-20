Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.0% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.19. 102,260,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,578,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.36. The firm has a market cap of $674.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.97.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

