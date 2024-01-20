Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Decreased by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122,466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 130,252 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 61.1% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $280,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.19. 102,260,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,578,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.36. The company has a market cap of $674.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

