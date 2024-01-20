Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRNO. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRNO

Terreno Realty Trading Up 1.3 %

TRNO opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terreno Realty news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terreno Realty news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,620,000 after purchasing an additional 99,310 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 117,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.