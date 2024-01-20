Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Raised to $11.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,330,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,523,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 40,765 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 265,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.