Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

