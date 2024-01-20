TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $14.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on TIXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.83 million, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.85. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

