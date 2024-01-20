Telsey Advisory Group Trims Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Target Price to $12.00

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waldencast Price Performance

Shares of WALD opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Waldencast has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Waldencast by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Waldencast by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Waldencast by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Waldencast in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Waldencast by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

