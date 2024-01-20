Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,784 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 48.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $872.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.24. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.10 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 8.76%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.