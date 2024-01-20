TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

