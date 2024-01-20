Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Major Shareholder Sells $9,143,578.80 in Stock

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ira Sochet sold 459,015 shares of Taylor Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $9,143,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Taylor Devices stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Devices by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Taylor Devices by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Taylor Devices by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Taylor Devices by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Devices by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

