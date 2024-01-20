Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,308 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Targa Resources by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 944.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $91.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

