Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) COO Eldad Maniv Sells 33,141 Shares

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) COO Eldad Maniv sold 33,141 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $132,895.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,894,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,665,858.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Eldad Maniv also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Eldad Maniv sold 144,263 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $588,593.04.
- On Friday, January 12th, Eldad Maniv sold 74,968 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $314,115.92.
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $625,240.62.
- On Monday, January 8th, Eldad Maniv sold 500 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $2,250.00.
NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
