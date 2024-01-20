Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $16.58.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $153.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $33,942.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,283.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $33,942.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,283.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,336 shares of company stock valued at $464,030. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 73.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,102,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,700 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,638,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 421.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 918,656 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

