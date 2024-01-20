Susquehanna Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $170.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.06.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 7.1 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $67.45 and a 52-week high of $174.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.17. The firm has a market cap of $278.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,452.04, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.