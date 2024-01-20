Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0299 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Surge Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $4.60 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.
About Surge Energy
