Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0299 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Surge Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $4.60 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

