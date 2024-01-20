SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SuperCom by 81.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 297,244 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

