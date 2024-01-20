SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.
Institutional Trading of SuperCom
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SuperCom
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.