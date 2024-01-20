Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Major Shareholder Sells $3,702,272.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,702,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161,105 shares in the company, valued at $178,577,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sca Horus Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000,000.00.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 1.2 %

SNCY opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $680.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.61. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $248.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.34 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNCY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

