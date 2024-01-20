Substratum Market Capitalization Tops $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $16.98 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00018741 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,620.67 or 1.00060790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011380 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00219718 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024061 USD and is down -33.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

