Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,139 shares during the quarter. Stride accounts for approximately 3.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.62% of Stride worth $50,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 348.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stride by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Stride by 138.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $569,686.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,405.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,702,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,076 shares of company stock worth $3,135,905 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Stride Stock Performance

Stride stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,890. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

