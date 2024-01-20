StockNews.com Lowers Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PKG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PKG opened at $164.38 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $171.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,827,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,821,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,486,000 after buying an additional 366,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.