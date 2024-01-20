StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 3.2 %

CANF opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.48. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANF. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $756,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

