StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CANF
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 3.2 %
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANF. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $756,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Can-Fite BioPharma
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.