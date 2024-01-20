StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 340.56% and a negative return on equity of 49.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

