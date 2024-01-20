Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

SFIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $378.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

