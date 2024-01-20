Stifel Financial (SF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stifel Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $70.65.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stifel Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $682,191,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.