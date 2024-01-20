Stephens Trims Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Target Price to $50.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stephens from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HWC. Truist Financial cut Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.39.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,332,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

