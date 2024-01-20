Stellus Capital Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 98.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $13.06 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $315.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.24 million. Analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

