Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
SPLP opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28,926.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10,072.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $48.00.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
