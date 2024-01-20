State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Trading 0.5% Higher

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.40 and last traded at $75.40. Approximately 251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.99.

State Bank of India Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43.

State Bank of India Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Bank of India provides banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank of India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank of India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.