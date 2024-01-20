SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Shares Sold by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFIV. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFIV traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.88. 19,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,822. The company has a market capitalization of $961.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $46.88.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

