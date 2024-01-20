SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Shares Sold by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2024

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIVFree Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFIV. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFIV traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.88. 19,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,822. The company has a market capitalization of $961.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $46.88.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.