SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,380,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 2,902,555 shares.The stock last traded at $33.84 and had previously closed at $33.69.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

