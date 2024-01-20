SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF makes up 2.9% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.12. 153,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,166. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

