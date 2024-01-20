South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.

South Plains Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 54.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $458.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.57. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.45 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 54,400 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,708,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,101,000 after purchasing an additional 133,929 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 35,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

