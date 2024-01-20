Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $826.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $741.80 and a 200 day moving average of $680.01. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $456.82 and a 52-week high of $828.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

