Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Sells 952 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.