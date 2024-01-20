Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Sells 291 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

