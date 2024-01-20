Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Sells 147 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 238,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 312,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $80.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average of $75.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

