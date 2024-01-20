Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GWW opened at $863.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $817.56 and its 200 day moving average is $756.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $544.95 and a 12-month high of $879.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

