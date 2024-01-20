Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,226,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after buying an additional 148,096 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 771,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 755,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 92,149 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 550,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2,606.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 442,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 425,899 shares during the period.

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

