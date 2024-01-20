Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Invests $201,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in General Electric by 10.6% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 10.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $453,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $130.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

