Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Has $820,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after purchasing an additional 99,842 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $155.30 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

