Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,950,000 after acquiring an additional 219,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,366,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,089,000 after purchasing an additional 420,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE OKE opened at $70.04 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.