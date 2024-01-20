Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,678,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

American Express Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE AXP opened at $183.18 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $189.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

