Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,726.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,735.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,574.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,374.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.