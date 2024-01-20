Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Buys 792 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 1.9 %

Comcast stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $174.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.